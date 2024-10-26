GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Why video conference not being used for production of accused in court: SC asks Maharashtra home secretary

The top court's direction came on a plea filed by an accused who contended that the trial in his case was adjourned 30 times as he was not produced

Published - October 26, 2024 04:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra home secretary to apprise why video conferencing facilities are not being used for the production of the accused in court to record evidence.

A Bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan asked the secretary to file an affidavit in this regard within two weeks.

Also read: CJI unhappy that some HCs want 48-hour advance notice or applicants to be over 60 to share video-conferencing links

"Let the secretary home, state of Maharashtra file an affidavit as to why video conferencing facilities are not being used for production of accused in court for the purpose of recording of evidence or otherwise? "He/she shall also state in the affidavit as to whether such facilities are in place in the state of Maharashtra or not? It shall also be pointed out in the affidavit as to how much of amount was released for installation of video conferencing in the courts and the jails and what is the present ground situation," the Bench said.

With district courts in Delhi lacking videoconferencing equipment, lawyers seek technology upgrade

During the hearing, when the court asked the counsel for the state why the accused was not produced, he could not offer any explanation.

The top court's direction came on a plea filed by an accused who contended that the trial in his case was adjourned 30 times as he was not produced.

Published - October 26, 2024 04:28 pm IST

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.