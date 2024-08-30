  • Touted to be among the top 10 ports in the world when completed, the Vadhvan port will have the handling capacity of 23.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs)
  • The Vadhvan Port aims to establish a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships.
  • The port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, will be one of India’s largest deep-water ports and will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs
  • Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the port will feature deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities and modern port management systems
  • The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses and contribute to the overall economic development of the region
  • The Vadhvan Port project incorporates sustainable development practices, with a focus on minimising environmental impact and adhering to stringent ecological standards
  • Once operational, the port will enhance India’s maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub