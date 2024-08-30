Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around ₹76,000 crore in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Salient features of the upcoming project, based on the official statement:

Touted to be among the top 10 ports in the world when completed, the Vadhvan port will have the handling capacity of 23.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs)

The Vadhvan Port aims to establish a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships.

The port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, will be one of India’s largest deep-water ports and will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the port will feature deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities and modern port management systems

The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses and contribute to the overall economic development of the region

The Vadhvan Port project incorporates sustainable development practices, with a focus on minimising environmental impact and adhering to stringent ecological standards

Once operational, the port will enhance India’s maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub

Controversy

On June 19, the Union Cabinet decided that a port would be constructed here, across 17,471 hectares, impacting several villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Despite fisherfolk resisting the building of the Vadhvan port for three decades, in what they call the ‘golden belt’, the Union government put its stamp on the project in June. People living in Palghar fear a loss of livelihood, the erosion of their seaside villages, and a disruption of an ecologically fragile area.

Reclamation work to build offshore Vadhvan port in Maharashtra’s Palghar district will commence next year, announced Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) the body entrusted to construct it.

(With inputs from PTI)

