"What is Maharashtra government doing?" Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Badlapur incident

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) attacked the Eknath Shinde government in the State over the Badlapur incident in which two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Mr. Raut questioned the silence of the State government over the disappearance of the CCTV footage from the school in the case. Addressing a press conference, Mr. Raut said, "The Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) and Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) are not talking about this, we are talking about this. Who made the CCTV footage disappear from the school? The head of the institution must have done this. Why did he do it? Just to save a constable or is there some other mystery behind it? What is the government doing?"

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said that the CCTV footage of the last 15 days has gone missing from the school in Badlapur.

Mr. Kesarkar said, “The CCTV footage is missing from the school. It is important to investigate why the footage has gone missing and what the motive behind it is.” He also said panic buttons can be installed in schools just like CCTVs. Notably, a report prepared by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry in the sexual abuse case of Badlapur was earlier handed over to the Education Minister.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) suggested three names for the formation of a committee to suggest Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the police, hospitals, and schools while investigating cases related to sexual assaults on minors.

On August 31, a Thane Court accepted the request of the Special Investigating Team for a test identification parade of the accused in the Badlapur minors’ sexual assault case. The identification parade was conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, where the survivors identified the accused.

After the identification of the accused, SIT prepared a psychological profile of the accused, which would help in further investigation of the case.

The alleged sexual assault case has sparked outrage across the State with multiple protests demonstrating outrage over the incident being held across the country. On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls.