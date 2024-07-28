ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'insult' at NITI Aayog meeting doesn't suit democratic norms: Sanjay Raut

Updated - July 28, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 01:14 pm IST - Mumbai

The money which is distributed by the Centre belongs to the people of India. What did Maharashtra get... Our Chief Minister came back empty-handed: Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut

PTI

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said the “insult” of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not good for democracy. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on July 28 said the "insult" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi a day earlier was not good for democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“States have several issues, which need to be addressed and muting the microphone of a Chief Minister doesn’t suit democratic norms”, Mr. Raut said.

Mamata Banerjee on July 27 walked out of a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming she was unfairly stopped midway through her speech, a charge denied by the government asserting that her speaking time was over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee, the only Opposition leader to attend the meeting, alleged her microphone was switched off after five minutes of her speech while other Chief Ministers, including those from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Chhattisgarh, were allowed to speak for a longer duration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
"She's making effort to keep INDI alliance happy": Nirmala Sitharaman on Mamata Banerjee's 'mic-off' claim

"The money which is distributed by the Centre belongs to the people of India. It is collected as various taxes. What did Maharashtra get?... Our Chief Minister came back empty-handed," Mr. Raut said in a swipe at the ruling alliance under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Asked about Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief’s externment comment about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Raut claimed cases were dropped after the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance came to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US