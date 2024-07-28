GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'insult' at NITI Aayog meeting doesn't suit democratic norms: Sanjay Raut

The money which is distributed by the Centre belongs to the people of India. What did Maharashtra get... Our Chief Minister came back empty-handed: Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut

Updated - July 28, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 01:14 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said the “insult” of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not good for democracy. File

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said the “insult” of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not good for democracy. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on July 28 said the "insult" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi a day earlier was not good for democracy.

“States have several issues, which need to be addressed and muting the microphone of a Chief Minister doesn’t suit democratic norms”, Mr. Raut said.

Mamata Banerjee on July 27 walked out of a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming she was unfairly stopped midway through her speech, a charge denied by the government asserting that her speaking time was over.

Ms. Banerjee, the only Opposition leader to attend the meeting, alleged her microphone was switched off after five minutes of her speech while other Chief Ministers, including those from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Chhattisgarh, were allowed to speak for a longer duration.

"She's making effort to keep INDI alliance happy": Nirmala Sitharaman on Mamata Banerjee's 'mic-off' claim

"The money which is distributed by the Centre belongs to the people of India. It is collected as various taxes. What did Maharashtra get?... Our Chief Minister came back empty-handed," Mr. Raut said in a swipe at the ruling alliance under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Asked about Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief’s externment comment about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Raut claimed cases were dropped after the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance came to power.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / mumbai / state politics / politics / national politics / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.