Weak structure, rust caused Shivaji statue collapse, says probe panel

The Maharashtra government has issued a fresh tender for the construction of a 60-foot-tall statue at the same location at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg.

Published - September 27, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapsed at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan. File.

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapsed at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Internal corrosion, rusting and weak structure of the frame of the statue of Shivaji led to its collapse, a probe panel consisting of Naval officers, domain experts, government officials said. The 16-page report was submitted to the State government a few days ago.

“Yes, the fault-finding committee has submitted its report. Apart from other reasons, it has stated that the welding was not done properly. There were issues with the maintenance as well,” an official told The Hindu. The committee appointed to investigate the collapse looked at several factors during its visit to the location to inspect the site.

Also read | How Shivaji remains a hot button issue in Maharashtra politics

A case has been registered by the Sindhudurg police against the sculptor and the structural consultant. The police have arrested Jaideep Apte, the sculptor, in the matter.

The government has now issued a fresh tender for the construction of the statue at the same location at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg.

The 35-foot statue of Shivaji collapsed on August 26, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated it in December 2023. The new statue will be 60-foot tall. As per the tender details, the lifespan of the statue should be 100 years, and it should be constructed using stainless steel.

