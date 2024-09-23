We are together at home, says Sharad Pawar about his nephew Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday (September 23, 2024) clarified that while he and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against him in July last year, remain united as a family, they now represent different political parties.

“We are together at home,” he said in Konkan’s Chiplun while responding to a question about calls from ‘various quarters of the State’ for the uncle-nephew duo to reunite politically.

In July of last year, Mr. Ajit Pawar along with a group of legislators, rebelled against the octogenarian leader to join hands with the ruling Mahayuti government to secure the Deputy Chief Minister position for the unprecedented fifth term.

When asked about his nephew’s recent ‘confession’ that having his wife, Sunetra Pawar, contest against Supriya Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat was a mistake, Mr. Sharad Pawar stated, “He is in a different party. Why should we comment on decisions made by another party?”

Regarding whether the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had decided on a Chief Ministerial candidate, the former Union Minister said, “I don’t think that is an immediate concern right now.”

“When the Janata Party was created, nobody thought that Morarji Desai was going to be the Prime Minister. Morarji Desai was elected as Prime Minister after the elections. Today, we want to give people confidence that we can offer them an alternative that works for their welfare. After the elections, we can decide who is Chief Minister, who is part of the cabinet,” he said.

Addressing seat-sharing within the MVA coalition, Mr. Sharad Pawar remained measured, reiterating that a structured process is in place.

“Any party and their karyakartas have the right to think that their party should be the largest party in the State. I can’t make any comment on this. We have created a committee on seat sharing with all three alliance partners. The final decision will be taken on September 30 and October 1,” he said.

He also light-heartedly responded to a question on the number of seats the NCP (SP) is expected to contest in the Konkan region, saying, “Whichever seats are left to us by other parties, we are happy to contest on all of those.”

Further, Mr. Sharad Pawar called for the inclusion of smaller parties such as the Peasants and Workers Party, the Communist Party of India, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the discussions, noting their influence in specific regions and their previous support for the MVA in the Lok Sabha elections, and stressed that this coalition is crucial to forming a united front against the ruling Mahayuti government.

When asked about the Ladki Bahin scheme and its impact on election results, the four-time former Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that the scheme’s publicity was misleading and contrasted it with his own tenure in government. “I have worked in the Maharashtra government. For almost 24 years, I have been a part of the Maharashtra cabinet. For almost 15 to 16 years, I was a Minister. For nine years, I was Chief Minister. As per my understanding, when a government released a scheme, the money came from the government’s treasury. They didn’t come from my pocket. That’s why, we never put our photos and pretended like we were funding these schemes from our pocket,” he said.

When asked about the allegations that sub-standard ghee containing ‘animal fat’ was used to prepare the laddu made at Tirumala temple during Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s tenure, Mr. Sharad Pawar said, “If anything was mixed, it is a serious issue, and action should be taken against those responsible.”

