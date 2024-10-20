GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Maharashtra assembly polls | How is BJP trying to win back Dalit votes?

Watch: Maharashtra assembly polls | How is BJP trying to win back Dalit votes?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the efforts being made by the BJP to win back dalit communities in poll-bound Maharashtra

Published - October 20, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in New Delhi on Abhidhamma Diwas on Thursday (October 17, 2024) held significance not just because it comes a few days after the Union government accorded classical language status to Pali, a language in which much of Buddhist scripture is to be found, but also with regard to the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

In his speech at the event, he said, “Invaders tried to erase India’s identity before its Independence, and those suffering from ‘slave mindset’ did so afterwards,” adding that “an ecosystem captured the country which took it in a direction opposite to its heritage”, a direct swipe at the Congress.

This shading of the Congress vis a vis the Buddhist faith is significant as Assembly polls are due in Maharashtra, where more than half of the State’s Dalit population belongs to the Buddhist faith and have been for long not inclined to support the BJP.

Production: Yuvasree S

Published - October 20, 2024 06:05 pm IST

