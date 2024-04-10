GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | For survivors of bonded labour, there’s hope 

Watch | For survivors of bonded labour, there’s hope 
| Video Credit: PURNIMA SAH

Among the 100-odd residents of Manavseva Project, a shelter home at Arangaon, 11 km from Ahmednagar town in western Maharashtra, are men and women rescued by the State police after they were forced into bonded labour

April 10, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Months after being rescued from bonded labour and trafficking rings in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, survivors are still recovering from the trauma of being beaten, drugged, and forced into working for long hours with little food or water.

Even as they struggle to rebuild their lives, some are yet to receive any assistance from the government and gain acceptance from their families.

According to December 2018 data from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, of the 3.13 lakh bonded labourers rehabilitated in the country, 1,404 were from Maharashtra.

However, NGOs, the police, and activists say not many cases of bonded labour are reported in Maharashtra owing to lack of awareness of this form of modern slavery, which has been illegal in India since 1976, when the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act came into force.

Read the full story here.

Reporting and Videos: Purnima Sah

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

India / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.