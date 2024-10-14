Watch: Baba Siddique | A short profile

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai, was a popular figure in Bollywood circles and had earned praise for supplying life-saving medicines to patients during the peak of the Covid pandemic.

He was also known for his grand Iftar parties which were attended by top Bollywood stars. A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, he was also known to be close to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Those who knew him describe Baba Siddique as a ‘messiah of the poor’ who was always humble and down-to-earth and was always willing to help the needy and the poor in his village.