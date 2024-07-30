Vishalgad violence: No residential properties damaged, Maharashtra police tells HC

The Maharashtra Police on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it has registered five First Information Reports (FIRs) against former Member of Parliament (MP) Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje and two right-wing extremists Ravindra Padwal and Banda Salunkhe for leading an armed mob towards Gajapur village near Vishalgadh Fort in Kolhapur, where communal violence broke out on July 14.

“I have registered five FIRs against all the miscreants numbering 1,500 including Ravindra Padwal, Banda Salunkhe, and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who were leading the group. Investigation is going on in this regard. About 24 people have already been arrested and strict action will be taken against them. Mr. Padwal is absconding, and attempts are being made to trace him,” the affidavit written by Shahuwadi tehsil’s Senior Police Inspector, Vijay Baba Gherade, stated.

The affidavit mentions that there was sudden stone pelting during the riot in which at least 18 police officials were injured and two were seriously injured. The injured policemen include, one Additional Superintendent of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police, two Police Inspectors, two Assistant Police Inspectors, and 12 Constables.

“There were heavy rains on July 14 because of which fog was formed. There was low visibility, and it was difficult for the authorities to take appropriate action. Still under this precarious condition, these authorities were doing their best to prevent the unwanted law and order situation. The group had sticks and weapons in their hands, but the officers were successful in taking away their sticks and weapons and the group was pushed back so they would not enter the Vishalgad Fort. However, on account of heavy rains, fog and low visibility, somehow few people managed to enter the Gajapur village and caused destruction of some properties,” Mr. Gherade submitted to the Bench.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf assisted by Government Pleader Priyabhushan Kakade informed the Bench that the authorities did not demolish any residential structures at the villages around Vishalgad Fort, as alleged by the petitioners.

July 14 also marked Shaurya Divas of Veer Bajiprabhu Deshpande that sees hundreds of footfalls as people visit Pavankhind to pay tributes. Pavakhind is a site located closer to Vishalgad, the affidavit said. The police officer contended that the event led confusion among the authorities whether to allow gathering of people at Pavankhind or not as some could have been genuine devotees who came to pay tributes, said the affidavit.

Mr. Gherade’s affidavit added, “It is submitted that the authorities tried their level best to prevent any destruction of property. There was no damage whatsoever to any person or property within the notified area of Vishalgad Fort. However, there was damage caused to some of the properties in Gajapur village. The photographs and the video shown in the open Court are of Gajapur village area and has nothing to do with the Vishalgad Fort area.”

The affidavit filed by deputy director of Directorate of Archaeology Hemant Dalvi clarified that the authorities have demolished the commercial structures, which are not protected by any order. The Bench asked advocate Satish Talekar for the petitioners’ to file an affidavit providing details if any residential structures were demolished, so that the State government can respond to it.