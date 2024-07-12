‘Urban Naxal’ bill is bogey to smother opposition before Maharashtra polls, say Congress, CPI(M)

Opposition parties condemned the “authoritarian” Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, on Friday and demanded its withdrawal. It has been introduced with the objective of curbing Naxalism in urban and rural areas. The Bill was tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Minister of Law and Judiciary.

Condemning the Bill, CPI (M) State Secretary Dr. Uday Narkar said, “The ruling BJP-led alliance has trampled on citizens’ democratic rights to protest and debate by introducing this bill towards the fag end of the current assembly session. MLAs have been denied the right to discuss threadbare legislation that is certain to have a deep impact on the democratic processes of governance.”

The Left party feels that the State government is raising the “urban Naxal” bogey to suppress all opposition in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Targeted misuse

Speaking to The Hindu, Maharashtra Congress Working President and former minister Mohammed Arif ‘Naseem’ Khan said, “Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar has already made submissions on the floor of the House against this Bill. We are of the view that there will be targeted misuse of this ‘urban Naxal’ bill. Existing laws have provisions to curb Naxalism, and we do not think a new law is required.”

Dr. Narkar said, “The existing laws are more than adequate to effectively deal with any violent acts based on any political ideology. We now know who killed Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, Com. Govind Pansare, Dr M. M. Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh. All these killings were terrorist political acts. Those who perpetrated these dastardly killings have been identified as followers of Sanatan Sanstha and court proceedings are ongoing against some of them. The Maharashtra government, in the guise of this bill, is deliberately pointing in the diametrically opposite direction.”

Fadnavis ‘PM’s proxy’

In a strongly worded statement issued by the CPI (M) State Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis has been called a “hitman” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The statement reads, “It is well-known that Devendra Fadnavis, then Chief Minister and Home Minister, acted as a hitman for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in arresting innocent individuals under UAPA on false charges in the Bhima Koregaon case. Several reputed intellectuals and human rights activists have been in jail under UAPA for three to five years now, without trial. Although some of them are out on bail after an inordinate delay, some still languish in the state’s prisons. Unfortunately, 84-year-old Stan Swamy died in jail without a trial. The BJP and RSS do not seem to be satisfied even after this sordid episode.”

Under the Bill, unlawful activity will attract seven years in jail and a fine of ₹5 lakh. The District Magistrate or the Commissioner of Police have been empowered to seize movable and immovable assets.

The Left party has sought the support of the people and Maha Vikas Aghadi to “strongly oppose this dictatorial move.”