ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray ‘victim of betrayal’, says Shankaracharya

Updated - July 15, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Mumbai

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth, also raised questions about the Uttarkhand CM’s laying of the foundation stone for a Kedarnath temple in New Delhi

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray sought blessings of Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, Swami Avimukteshwaranand during a meeting, in Mumbai, on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is a victim of betrayal, said the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, on July 15. The seer, who declined an invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said that the people of Maharashtra are suffering from this betrayal, as reflected in the recent Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed, causing much anguish among the people. I met him today at his request and expressed that the pain won’t ease until he returns as Chief Minister,” he said, after visiting Mr. Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, in Bandra. The Shankaracharya also attended a puja ceremony.

Also read | Sena Vs Sena: Supreme Court to consider listing of Uddhav Thackeray group’s plea against Maharashtra CM Shinde, MLAs

“Uddhav said he will do whatever is needed, with our blessings,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said betrayal is the greatest sin, stating, “All of us are followers of Sanatana Dharma. We have a definition of Paap and Punya. We believe in virtue and vice.Vishwasghat is said to be a great sin. This has been done to Uddhav Thackeray. Those who betray cannot be considered Hindus; those who endure betrayal are true Hindus. People of Maharashtra are suffering from this betrayal, as reflected in the recent Lok Sabha election.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Explained | How did the Thackeray vs Shinde battle intensify after the EC order on Shiv Sena?

The seer clarified that he does not engage in politics, “but must address betrayal, which is a sin according to our faith”.

Regarding the laying of the foundation stone for a Kedarnath temple in New Delhi on July 10 by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he questioned, “How can Kedarnath, which is in the Himalayas, have a temple in Delhi? Why confuse the people? There are defined twelve Jyotirlingas. Its location is fixed. It is wrong. There was a scam of 228kg of gold in Kedarnath. Nobody is bothered about it. We are well-wishers of PM Modi.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US