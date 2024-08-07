Uddhav Thackeray hints at chief ministership in meeting with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balashaeb Thackeray or UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who called on the Congress leadership here on Wednesday (August 7), hinted that he was ready to be the chief ministerial face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Maharashtra Assembly election, which is likely to be held later this year.

Mr. Thackeray, accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal at Mr. Kharge’s official residence.

He also met Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, and Samajwadi Party (SP) Lok Sabha member Aditya Yadav, among others.

Mr. Thackeray is scheduled to meet former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

The timing of the Sena chief’s meetings with the top leadership of the Congress is important as he shares a frosty relationship with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. And after winning the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded General Election, the Congress is upbeat and attempting to project itself as the predominant party within the MVA.

“Maharashtra’s farmers and youngsters are fed up with the opportunistic BJP-led alliance. The 13 crore people of Maharashtra are looking towards change,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on social media platform X after the meeting.

Before the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray also had an interaction with reporters. “If my colleagues [in the MVA] feel that I have done excellent work, then ask them whether they want me as the Chief Minister. People will decide,” he said.

“I had not dreamt of being a Chief Minister, nor did I want to. But I am also not the one who runs away from responsibility. I took up the responsibility and tried to deliver to the best of my abilities,” Mr. Uddhav Thackeray added.

Independent Lok Sabha member from Sangli Vishal Patil, who had defeated Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Chandrahar Patil, also met the Sena chief.

The Sangli Lok Sabha seat had strained the Congress-Sena (UBT) ties as Mr. Thackeray’s party declared its candidate from there even though the seat is a Congress stronghold.

Mr. Vishal Patil, grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil, quit the Congress party to contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent from the Sangli parliamentary seat. However, the independent member has now extended unconditional support to the Congress party.

“If a mistake is committed, I am not the one who will continue to hold a grudge,” Mr. Thackeray said, commenting on Mr. Vishal Patil’s defiance. He added that he was disheartened that his party’s candidate had lost, but happy that the BJP had been defeated.