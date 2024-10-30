GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for murder of man in Thane

A woman and accomplice arrested for killing paramour in Thane, Maharashtra and the police investigating ‘illicit relationship’ as motive

Published - October 30, 2024 01:14 pm IST - Thane

PTI
File image is used for representational purpose.

File image is used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Police have arrested a woman and another person for allegedly killing her 36-year-old paramour and injuring the latter’s family members in Maharashtra’s Thane district,” an official said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

The incident took place late Monday (October 28, 2024) night in the Ulhasnagar area.

Nearly 10 persons, including the two arrested, attacked the man with knives and a sword. The man died while some of his family members were injured, as per the FIR.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

“The deceased allegedly had an illicit relationship with the accused woman, who is married, and this led to the incident,” the official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

“Search was on for the others involved in the attack,” he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions.

October 30, 2024

