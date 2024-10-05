GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two fishermen drown in sea as boat capsizes off Sindhudurg in Maharashtra

Published - October 05, 2024 12:09 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Two fishermen died after their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Sindhudurg coast in Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday (October 5, 2024), police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. off the Nivati beach in Sindhudurg, a police official said.

"There were a total of 14 fishermen on board the boat. They had gone fishing when their boat capsized. While two fishermen drowned, 12 others managed to reach a safe place," he said.

The deceased fishermen were identified as Raghunath Dharmaji Yeraji (49) and Anand Pundlik Paradkar (52). They were residents of Vengurla taluka of Sindhudurg district, he added.

An accidental death report has been filed at the Nivati police station in this connection, and investigation is underway, the official said.

October 05, 2024

