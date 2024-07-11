ADVERTISEMENT

Trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, transferred for using beacon and VIP plate on private car, allegedly submitted fake certificates

Updated - July 11, 2024 11:12 am IST

Published - July 11, 2024 10:53 am IST - Mumbai

The probationary IAS officer was transferred from Pune to Washim following complaints of misuse of power.

PTI

Representational image of a car with a beacon light | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Pooja Khedkar, a 2022 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam, an official said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The claim came a day after the probationary IAS officer, who used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate, was transferred from Pune to Washim following complaints of misuse of power.

Ms. Khedkar appeared for the civil services exam under the OBC and visually impaired categories, the official said, adding she also submitted a mental illness certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2022, she was asked to report at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for verification of her disability certificate but she did not do so, citing Covid infection, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The official said that her father Dilip Khedkar, a former state government officer, while contesting the recent Lok Sabha election, had declared his property valued at ₹40 crore.

However, Pooja Khedkar appeared for the civil services exam under the OBC category, where the creamy layer certificate limitation is an annual parental income of ₹8 lakh, the official said.

After joining as a probationary officer in Pune, Khedkar allegedly made several demands, including a VIP number plate for an Audi car, and placed a red beacon on the vehicle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US