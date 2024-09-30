GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Timely subsidy payment uncertain as govt has to allocate funds for Ladki Bahin scheme: Nitin Gadkari

Latching onto the BJP leader’s comments, the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) said if those in the government were saying the State’s economy is in distress, then it is a matter of concern

Updated - September 30, 2024 02:53 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. File

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme, introduced to provide financial assistance to women, could affect the timely payment of subsidies in other sectors.

Latching onto the BJP leader's comments, the Opposition NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) said if those in the government were saying the State's economy is in distress, then it is a matter of concern.

Rift emerges in Mahayuti over promotion of Maharashtra govt.’s flagship scheme for women

Under the State government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 will receive ₹1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at ₹2.5 lakh.

The scheme, introduced ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, is expected to cost the State exchequer ₹46,000 crore annually.

Addressing a public event in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday, Mr. Gadkari said, "It is uncertain whether investors will receive their subsidy payment on time, as the government also has to allocate funds for the Ladki Bahin scheme."

Also read | Oppn. spreading rumours about ‘Ladki Bahin’, says CM Eknath Shinde

He said the entrepreneurs in Vidarbha (region of Maharashtra) should come forward for investment as everything cannot be left to the government.

"My opinion is that irrespective of the government, belonging to any party, keep the government at bay. Government is like a 'vishkanya' (poison maiden) as whosoever it goes along with, it will doom them. So do not get into that matter," he said in a lighter vein.

"If you are getting a subsidy, take it but again it is not sure when will (one) get the subsidy. With the Ladki Bahin Yojana being started, they have to use the funds, allocated for subsidy, for that work," Mr. Gadkari said.

Maharashtra CM defends Ladki Bahini Yojana as empowerment initiative, says amount could increase

Ladki Bahin scheme a ‘ploy’ to garner women’s votes: Oppn.

This has provided fresh ammunition to the Opposition parties, which have been critical of the scheme on the grounds that the ruling dispensation is not following fiscal discipline.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "Gadkari made a pertinent statement about this issue. If there is misuse and mismanagement of funds at a time when the treasury is lacking funds and the government is suspending other schemes, does the Union government have some responsibility (regarding the state's plan)?"

Notably, BJP MLA Tekchand Sawarkar last week called the Ladki Bahin scheme a “jugaad” (ploy) to garner women’s votes.

Latching onto Mr. Gadkari's comments, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed concern over the State's economic situation. Talking to reporters in Pune, she said those in the government and economists have been consistently saying the State is in a financial difficulty.

Be it Mr. Gadkari, the statements by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and economists, the people in the government, those close to the government and those who are neutral, they are consistently saying the State's economy is in distress.

"If people within the government are saying that the economic State of Maharashtra is in distress, then it is a matter of worry," she said.

Ms. Sule maintained that NCP (SP) State chief Jayant Patil had been saying the same thing but no cognisance of it was taken.

"Besides, the finance department when it objects or provides the recommendation, nobody listens, in fact, decisions are forcefully implemented in the cabinet," she claimed.

Published - September 30, 2024 02:34 pm IST

Maharashtra / politics / election

