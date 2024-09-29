Tigress that killed 11 persons over three years caged in Maharashtra

A tigress that killed 11 persons over the last three years has been successfully caged under the Chichpalli forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said.

“The tigress, T-83, that roamed under the buffer and protected areas under Mul tehsil, was tranquilised by a sharpshooter at compartment no. 717 in the Janala area on Saturday (September 28, 2024) morning,” the forest official said.

A team of veterinarians and others took part in the operation.

“The tigress remained elusive despite the forest department installing cages in the past,” a senior official said.

"This is a big relief as the tigress has been caged after three years," he added.

