ADVERTISEMENT

Three vehicles crushed as hoarding collapses in Thane district

Published - August 02, 2024 12:21 pm IST - Thane

There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident; a team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

A hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane district on August 2, crushing three vehicles, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident that occurred around 10.30 a.m. at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area, he said.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.

A team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway, he said, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US