Three vehicles crushed as hoarding collapses in Thane district

There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident; a team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway

Published - August 02, 2024 12:21 pm IST - Thane

A hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane district on August 2, crushing three vehicles, an official said.

There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident that occurred around 10.30 a.m. at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area, he said.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.

A team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway, he said, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.

The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known.

