Three Singapore SC judges will be part of three different benches on Friday, says Bombay HC

The court proceedings will begin at 2.30 pm in court room number 46, 49 and 13 respectively.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:34 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Bombay High Court building in Mumbai. File

A view of the Bombay High Court building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bombay High Court issued a notice on Thursday evening (September 5, 2024) that three judges of the Singapore Supreme Court will be part of three different benches on Friday (September 6, 2024).

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of the Singapore Supreme Court will share the Ceremonial Bench with a full Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla to hear petitions challenging the Maratha Reservation.

Justice Ramesh Kannan of the Singapore Supreme Court will preside with Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Sathaye of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Andre Francis Maniam of the Singapore Supreme Court will be sitting with Justice Kalpathi Shriram and Jitendra Jain of the Bombay High Court.

The court proceedings will begin at 2.30 pm in court room number 46, 49 and 13 respectively.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:34 am IST

