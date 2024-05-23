Three SDRF personnel on rescue mission drown in Maharashtra’s Pravara River

Three personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) lost their lives after their boat capsized during a rescue attempt in the waters of the Pravara River in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fourth SDRF jawan, part of the rescue team, is also feared drowned, said authorities.

The SDRF team from Dhule district in north Maharashtra was deployed on Wednesday to locate the bodies of two men from Sugaon Budruk village in Ahmednagar’s Akole tehsil who were feared drowned while swimming in the Pravara that afternoon. While the body of one of the men was fished out from the river, the search for the other person continued.

Two boats of the SDRF continued with the search today morning. However, one of the boats carrying six SDRF men capsized after being pulled by strong currents in the river water. Two SDRF personnel - Pankaj Pawar and Ashok Pawar - were rescued while four others could not make it.

The bodies of three deceased SDRF personnel that were later retrieved have been identified as those of Nama Shinde, Vaibhav Wagh and Rahul Pawra. The search is on to find the missing SDRF personnel, Arjun Jedgule, said authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.