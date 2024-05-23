GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three SDRF personnel on rescue mission drown in Maharashtra’s Pravara River

The SDRF team was deployed on Wednesday to locate the bodies of two men from Sugaon Budruk village in Ahmednagar’s Akole tehsil who were feared drowned while swimming in the river

Published - May 23, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee

Three personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) lost their lives after their boat capsized during a rescue attempt in the waters of the Pravara River in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Thursday.

A fourth SDRF jawan, part of the rescue team, is also feared drowned, said authorities.

The SDRF team from Dhule district in north Maharashtra was deployed on Wednesday to locate the bodies of two men from Sugaon Budruk village in Ahmednagar’s Akole tehsil who were feared drowned while swimming in the Pravara that afternoon. While the body of one of the men was fished out from the river, the search for the other person continued.

Two boats of the SDRF continued with the search today morning. However, one of the boats carrying six SDRF men capsized after being pulled by strong currents in the river water. Two SDRF personnel - Pankaj Pawar and Ashok Pawar - were rescued while four others could not make it.

The bodies of three deceased SDRF personnel that were later retrieved have been identified as those of Nama Shinde, Vaibhav Wagh and Rahul Pawra. The search is on to find the missing SDRF personnel, Arjun Jedgule, said authorities.

