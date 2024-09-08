ADVERTISEMENT

Three neighbours booked for assaulting jeweller over water leakage issue

Published - September 08, 2024 12:36 pm IST - Thane

Family assaults jeweller over water leakage dispute in Thane and the Maharashtra police investigating case

PTI

A couple and their son allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old jeweller residing in their neighbourhood following a dispute over water leakage from his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on Friday (September 6, 2024) at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi area where the jeweller's shop is located on the ground floor of a building while his residence is on the second floor.

“An altercation began when water leaked from his residence on to the house of the accused, who allegedly attacked and abused him,” a Bhiwandi police official said.

“One of the accused struck the jeweller on his head with a wooden stick, injuring him. Two employees in his shop who attempted to intervene were also assaulted,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Police have registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on into it,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US