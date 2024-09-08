GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three neighbours booked for assaulting jeweller over water leakage issue

Family assaults jeweller over water leakage dispute in Thane and the Maharashtra police investigating case

Published - September 08, 2024 12:36 pm IST - Thane

PTI

A couple and their son allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old jeweller residing in their neighbourhood following a dispute over water leakage from his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

The incident took place on Friday (September 6, 2024) at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi area where the jeweller's shop is located on the ground floor of a building while his residence is on the second floor.

“An altercation began when water leaked from his residence on to the house of the accused, who allegedly attacked and abused him,” a Bhiwandi police official said.

“One of the accused struck the jeweller on his head with a wooden stick, injuring him. Two employees in his shop who attempted to intervene were also assaulted,” he said.

“The Police have registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on into it,” the official said.

Published - September 08, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.