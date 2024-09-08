Three neighbours booked for assaulting jeweller over water leakage issue

A couple and their son allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old jeweller residing in their neighbourhood following a dispute over water leakage from his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

The incident took place on Friday (September 6, 2024) at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi area where the jeweller's shop is located on the ground floor of a building while his residence is on the second floor.

“An altercation began when water leaked from his residence on to the house of the accused, who allegedly attacked and abused him,” a Bhiwandi police official said.

“One of the accused struck the jeweller on his head with a wooden stick, injuring him. Two employees in his shop who attempted to intervene were also assaulted,” he said.

“The Police have registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on into it,” the official said.