GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three men gang-rape 21-year-old woman, assault friend in Pune

The police have deployed ten teams to find the suspects.

Updated - October 05, 2024 11:26 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
File photo for representation.

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 21-year-old woman was gang-raped in Pune on Thursday (October 3, 2024) night, police were informed on Friday. Three persons have been booked in the case and the police released sketches of two suspects who allegedly gang-raped the survivor. 

The FIR was registered at the Kondhwa Police Station on Friday morning. The incident occurred when the woman and her friend went to the Bopdev Ghat area on the outskirts of Pune. According to police, the three men allegedly threatened the duo using a sharp weapon and assaulted her. 

Joint Commissioner of Pune City Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, “The woman was taken to an isolated area and raped, while her friend was tied to a tree using his belt and t-shirt. Later, the incident was reported to Kondhwa police station at 5 a.m.” 

The three unidentified suspects have been booked under sections 70(1), 126(2), 115(2), 309(6), 352, and 351(2) and (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

The survivor is originally from Surat, Gujarat, and was taken to Sassoon Hospital. The police have deployed ten teams to search the suspects. Meanwhile, police are to implement preventive measures in the isolated area of Bopdev Ghat. 

The gang-rape has attracted political criticism from the Opposition. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule slammed the Home Ministry for making law and order a joke in Maharashtra.

She said, “Pune is becoming the crime capital of Maharashtra. The Home Minister should resign for constantly failing to maintain the law and order in the State.” 

Published - October 05, 2024 10:59 am IST

Related Topics

Pune / Maharashtra / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.