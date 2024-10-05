Three men gang-rape 21-year-old woman, assault friend in Pune

A 21-year-old woman was gang-raped in Pune on Thursday (October 3, 2024) night, police were informed on Friday. Three persons have been booked in the case and the police released sketches of two suspects who allegedly gang-raped the survivor.

The FIR was registered at the Kondhwa Police Station on Friday morning. The incident occurred when the woman and her friend went to the Bopdev Ghat area on the outskirts of Pune. According to police, the three men allegedly threatened the duo using a sharp weapon and assaulted her.

Joint Commissioner of Pune City Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, “The woman was taken to an isolated area and raped, while her friend was tied to a tree using his belt and t-shirt. Later, the incident was reported to Kondhwa police station at 5 a.m.”

The three unidentified suspects have been booked under sections 70(1), 126(2), 115(2), 309(6), 352, and 351(2) and (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The survivor is originally from Surat, Gujarat, and was taken to Sassoon Hospital. The police have deployed ten teams to search the suspects. Meanwhile, police are to implement preventive measures in the isolated area of Bopdev Ghat.

The gang-rape has attracted political criticism from the Opposition. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule slammed the Home Ministry for making law and order a joke in Maharashtra.

She said, “Pune is becoming the crime capital of Maharashtra. The Home Minister should resign for constantly failing to maintain the law and order in the State.”