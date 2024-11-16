Three dead as 3000-tonne silo storing corn collapses in factory in Maharashtra

At least three workers died and three others sustained injuries after a silo storing corn collapsed in an ethanol manufacturing factory in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday (November 15, 2024), an official said.

The bodies of three workers have been recovered, while one worker is missing from the factory located at Shendra MIDC, he added.

"At around 2.20 p.m., a 17.17 metre diameter silo tank with a height of 21,60 metre collapsed at Radico NV distilleries. The corn stored in the 3,000 tonne capacity fell out, killing three workers and injuring three others. One person is missing. Search and rescue operations are underway at the site," he further said.

The official identified the deceased as Kisan Hirde (50), Vijay Gawali (40) and Dattatray Borde (40).

