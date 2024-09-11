GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three booked for molesting and thrashing woman in Thane

A case has been registered against the three accused

Published - September 11, 2024 11:56 am IST - Thane

PTI
Image used for representation

Image used for representation

Police have registered a case against three men for allegedly molesting and beating up a 21-year-old woman during Ganesh festival in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

“The incident took place on Sunday (September 8) night near a hospital in Diva area,” he said.

“The accused misbehaved with the woman while participating in an idol immersion procession. When she confronted them, they abused her and went away,” the official said.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday (September 9), the three accused approached the woman again near her relative's residence in Diva where they allegedly beat her up, he said.

The victim's gold 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) went missing in the altercation.

A case has been registered against the three accused under various Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) ( voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 324 (mischief), the police said.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, they said.

Published - September 11, 2024 11:56 am IST

