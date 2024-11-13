Those claiming Hindus in danger denying reservation to Marathas: Manoj Jarange Patil

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has said those who claim Hindus are in danger and seek their unity are responsible for denying reservation to Marathas, as he claimed that voters are ready to hand over a drubbing to the BJP-led ruling coalition in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

In his most explicit attack on the 'Mahayuti' government, he said interest of every section of society has suffered on its watch, asserting that Marathas will show their might in the polls.

In an interview to PTI, the 42-year-old activist, who has rallied a large section of Marathas in support of his demand for OBC quota for them, alleged that those who claim to work for Hindu unity have used his community to target Muslims but ignored its genuine demands.

"If you claim Hindus are in danger, then what about Marathas? Can't you see their children's troubles? If you say Hindus are in trouble, then it is also your responsibility to ensure the welfare of Marathas. A Hindu opposes us when we demand reservation, but when they have to target Muslims, they need Marathas to run after them with sticks," he said.

He was reacting to the BJP's slogans such as "batengein to katengein" and "ek hain to safe hain". Who will cut Hindus, he asked, noting that Marathas are the biggest Hindu caste in the state.

"We will settle our issues among ourselves. We follow the Hindutva of Chhatrapati (Shivaji). We will look after ourselves, you mind your own business," he added.

In his statements ahead of the November 20 polls, Patil has refrained from directly naming any party but the common belief among his supporters is that he is against the incumbent, especially the BJP.

In his comments, he gave clear indications of his view.

"The Maratha community understands very well whom to defeat. They understood it during the Lok Sabha polls, and they have understood it now. There is no confusion," he said.

Also Read:Grand narrative vs the here and now: Mahayuti and MVA strategies differ

"Those who have been against reservation, Marathas will defeat them 100%. They will not be spared," he said, accusing the state government of denying the community quota.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance had suffered a big defeat in the state during the Lok Sabha polls, as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP) won 30 of its 48 seats against the ruling bloc's 17.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch to voters to re-elect the ruling alliance for development in Maharashtra, he said sarcastically that every section of society is so happy that Modi should dub the ruling dispensation as not double-engine but "triple-engine government".

After all every field is irrigated and no farmer has debt, he said wryly.

Farmers need better rates for their crops and want to be free of debt but this government denies them their due, he alleged.

"Marathas want reservation for a better future for their children, Dhangars want reservation, there are micro-OBC communities who also want reservations for a better future for their children. Everyone is angry. Situation is very bad. People will teach them a lesson and inflict a drubbing in the polls," he said.

Be it Muslims, Dalits or traders, the government has harmed everyone's interests, he said.

Amid the view that the BJP is working to rally the support of OBCs to negate the impact of any likely Maratha consolidation, Patil made it clear that his primary objective is to get reservation for Marathas, stressing that they had received quota benefits almost 150 years back but were later not included in the OBC segment.

Asked if his stir has divided society and can result in a counter-polarisation of OBCs, he said there will be no such impact.

He said Marathas and OBCs are living together in villages and there is no disharmony. "There is no chance of it either in the future. The OBCs understand that the poor and backward Marathas should get reservation. There are a handful of people who spread such misgiving. They will be taught a lesson in these elections."

Having brought the issue of Maratha quota to the fore, he said he will launch a "collective fast unto death" to push for its implementation after a new government comes in. He claimed it will be the biggest collective fast the country has ever seen.

He asserted that no alliance can come to power without support from Marathas, who form around 28% of the state's population.

Mr. Patil also accused BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of harming the interests of Marathas, claiming he is running the affairs of the government and not Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"In the government, everything is in the hands of Mr. Fadnavis and not others. He takes decisions. He is the one who formed the government by breaking parties and getting necessary numbers," he said.

Asked about Mr. Modi's appeal for the return of 'Mahayuti' government, Patil used sarcasm to make points about farmers allegedly not getting adequate price for their produce.

He said wryly, "Cotton is being bought at ₹15,000 a quintal, wheat is being sold at ₹26,000 a quintal, Soybean is getting ₹36,000, onions are also getting a good rate. The farmers are very happy. Every field is irrigated, so much so that water is flowing across every bund."

He continued, "All farmers are moving around wearing ironed clothes and sunglasses. Nobody will blame him (Modi), he is a very noble man." Asked why he withdrew his decision to field candidates in the polls, he said he wanted to focus on reservation for Marathas and not politics, and rejected the allegation that he did so due to the MVA's influence to rule out a split in the community's votes.

"What is big deal? We are social activists, new to politics. We could not get equations right. We did not have the experience. I decided to keep away from politics to ensure there is no division in the community for my political benefit. I took the right decision at the right time. Reservation is important and not politics," he said.

Asked about his views on Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Shinde, he said no one helped Marathas on the issue of reservation.