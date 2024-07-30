Who is the real Shiv Sena?: SC to consider Uddhav Thackeray group's plea against Eknath Shinde, MLAs on August 7

The Supreme Court on July 30 said it will hear on August 7 a plea of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the “real political party” after its split in June 2022.

The Speaker had also dismissed the disqualification petitions of the Thackeray faction against Mr. Shinde and his supporting MLAs.

The observation related to the hearing of the Thackeray faction’s plea came from a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the party, flagged the issue of tagging of the plea with another pertaining to the NCP row. “The Shiv Sena matter is listed for hearing on August 6 and it is unnecessarily tagged with the NCP (case on Monday),” Mr. Sibal said.

The bench, also comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, clarified that on Monday, it had said the NCP and the Shiv Sena matter would be heard together one after the other and they were not tagged. “We will hear it on August 7,” the CJI told Mr. Sibal.

On July 29, the same bench had sought the responses of Ajit Pawar and his 40 MLAs on a separate plea moved by the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP challenging Mr. Narwekar's decision declaring the group led by Mr. Ajit Pawar as the real NCP.

It had taken note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for the Sharad Pawar faction, that the plea needed an urgent hearing keeping in mind the short remnant tenure of the State Assembly. The term of the Maharashtra Assembly expires in November.

The bench, on July 29, had said it would hear the plea filed by Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, lawmakers from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, just after it concluded hearing a similar petition of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray group has filed a similar petition contesting the Speaker's decision in favour of Mr. Shinde and his MLAs that they represent the real Shiv Sena.

Mr. Sibal on July 30 came to the court opposing the alleged tagging of both pleas, saying that they are separate.

On January 22, the top court issued notices to Mr. Shined and other lawmakers of his group on the plea of Mr. Prabhu, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction. The Thackeray faction has alleged that Mr. Shinde "unconstitutionally usurped power" and is heading an "unconstitutional government".

Speaker Narwekar’s order

In his order passed on January 10, Speaker Narwekar had also rejected the Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling camp, including Mr. Shinde.

Challenging the orders passed by the Speaker, the Thackeray faction has claimed they are "patently unlawful and perverse" and that instead of punishing the act of defection, they reward the defectors by holding that they comprise the real political party.

"All impugned decisions are premised on a common finding that the majority of legislators represented the will of the political party, and therefore, they are not liable for disqualification," the plea said.

In his ruling on the disqualification petitions, the Speaker did not disqualify any MLA belonging to the rival camps.

The Speaker’s ruling further cemented Mr. Shinde’s position as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, 18 months after he led a rebellion against Mr. Thackeray, and added to his political heft in the ruling coalition, which also consists of the BJP and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group).

Quelling dissent within a party

Mr. Narwekar had said no party leadership could use provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) to quell dissent or indiscipline within a party. Mr. Shinde had the support of 37 out of the total 54 Sena MLAs when the party split in June 2022, he had noted.

The Election Commission had given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde-led faction in early 2023.

In his order on the disqualification petitions filed by the Shinde-led Sena and the rival Thackeray faction against each other's MLAs, Narwekar had said Sunil Prabhu of the Sena (UBT) ceased to be the whip from June 21, 2022 (when the party split) and legislator Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde group became the authorised whip.

The speaker had also held that the Shiv Sena 'pramukh' (chief) did not have the power to remove any leader from the party. He did not accept the argument that the will of the party chief and the will of the party were synonymous.

