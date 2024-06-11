The Maratha community will teach the government a lesson, says Manoj Jarange-Patil

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil refused to take intravenous fluids on June 11, despite doctors’ advice, as his indefinite fast entered its fourth day.

A team of doctors examined him, noting his low blood pressure and sugar levels, and advised him to take intravenous fluids.

However, the activist declined the IV fluids, stating, “It seems the government is least worried about our plight. The Maratha community will teach them a lesson.”

Mr. Jarange-Patil began an indefinite fast on June 8, demanding the implementation of a draft notification that recognises all blood relatives of Maratha community members as Kunbis, an agrarian group classified as an other backward class (OBC) community, who are eligible for quota benefits. “I will not give up until the Maratha reservation is granted,” he had said.

He accused the Congress of betraying the Maratha community’s interests on June 10, and warned the party would face repercussions in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He said, “The Congress sought votes from the Maratha community in the recent Lok Sabha elections, and now they are acting against our interests. They will face the consequences in the Vidhan Sabha elections.”

