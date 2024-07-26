Thane woman held for using forged papers to get Pakistani visa

“Mumbai Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Thane for allegedly forging documents to secure a Pakistani visa and visit the neighbouring country,” an official said on July 26.

“Sanam Khan, also known as Nagma Noor Maqsood, was arrested by the Vartak Nagar police on July 25 after three days of questioning,” the official said. “She was produced in a court which remanded her in police custody for two days,” he said.

According to the police, she used a fake identity under the name of Sanam Khan Rukh to obtain her Pakistani visa. She is accused of getting Aadhaar and PAN cards made with fake papers. Ms. Khan, who is separated from her husband, lives with her mother in Thane.

“She reportedly befriended a man from Pakistan on social media after which she tried to get a visa to meet him, but was initially unsuccessful due to “lack of marriage documentation,” an official had said earlier.

The woman later married the man virtually from India, obtained “necessary” documents, and travelled to Pakistan where they married again. “Thane police launched a probe after discovering these details,” he added.

“Police have also registered a case against a man, who allegedly facilitated her fake documents,” he had said, adding that more investigating agencies were working on the case.