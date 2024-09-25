Talks positive, decision soon on seat-sharing: CM Shinde after meeting Amit Shah

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though details of the meeting, which took place on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) night, were not known, CM Shinde later said the meet was positive and "everything was going on smoothly."

Also Read: Mahayuti won’t cross 100-seat mark in Maharashtra; its vote share will reduce, claims NCP (SP)

After the meeting, when reporters asked Mr. Shinde at the city airport about seat-sharing, the CM said, "The meeting was positive and a decision will be taken soon. Talks are moving ahead positively with co-ordination." Senior BJP leader Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Mahayuti partners — Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP — have been holding discussions on seat-sharing for the State Assembly polls, which are likely to be held in November.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Bhupender Yadav, CM Shinde, and his deputy Mr. Fadnavis reached a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a meeting on Tuesday night.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP working president Praful Patel also reached the venue later and the meeting went on till around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday (September 25).

Mr. Shinde and his two deputies later left for the Chikalthana airport at around 12.45 a.m.. He hinted that winnability will be the criterion for distributing poll tickets.

In the current Assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.