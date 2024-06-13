GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taking control of Maharashtra is my endeavour; NCP (SP) must win assembly polls for that: Pawar

Sharad Pawar said it would be his endeavour to take control of Maharashtra by emerging victorious in the State assembly polls scheduled later this year

Updated - June 13, 2024 04:57 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 04:41 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sharad Pawar, and his daughter and party leader Supriya Sule. File

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sharad Pawar, and his daughter and party leader Supriya Sule. File | Photo Credit: AP

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on June 13 said it would be his endeavour to take control of Maharashtra, for which his party must win the State assembly polls scheduled later this year.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) helmed by him put up an impressive show by winning eight out of ten Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra in the recently-concluded general elections.

Mr. Pawar's daughter and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule won the high-stake family battle for the Baramati seat for the fourth straight term, defeating her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

How women candidates fared in Maharashtra this Lok Sabha election

Following the Lok Sabha poll results, Mr. Pawar has been meeting people in Baramati and making preparations for the State assembly polls.

Addressing people from Shirsuphal village in Baramati, the former Union Minister said the people of Baramati constituency remained silent during the election period.

Maharashtra Assembly elections, not Lok Sabha polls, will settle political scores

"Our party functionaries used to tell me that people are silent and they are not speaking openly. I asked them not to worry and said that even if they are not expressing themselves, they will press the right button [of EVMs]. And the same thing happened. When the EVMs were opened, the magic was seen as you people voted in large numbers," he said.

He appealed to people to stay united as the state assembly elections are just around the corner.

"In the next three to four months, State elections are taking place. Come what may, it will be my endeavour to take control of the State. To achieve this, we must win the Assembly polls," he said.

Mr. Pawar recalled that he was the Chief Minister of the State for four terms, Union Agriculture Minister for a decade and Defence Minister for two years.

"All these things can happen when your collective power is there. The issues you have put forth before me, I will try and resolve them. However, I cannot give assurances now because a different government is in place. But after four months, we can certainly resolve these issues," he said.

Mr. Pawar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks made during the polls.

"During the polls campaign, the Prime Minister spoke on the topics that should have been avoided," he said.

