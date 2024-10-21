Supriya Sule slams ruling Shiv Sena for ‘temporarily’ removing Gauri Lankesh murder accused

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Monday (October 21, 2024) alleged that the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra had temporarily “removed” an individual accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case from the party only for the duration of the upcoming Assembly election.

Amid growing backlash, the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announced on Sunday (October 20, 2024) that it had stayed the appointment of the accused, Shrikant Pangarkar, to any position in the party’s Jalna district unit. Mr. Pangarkar, who had been granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in September, joined the Shiv Sena last Friday in the presence of senior leader and former Minister Arjun Khotkar, ahead of polls.

‘Facade of morality’

A Shiv Sena statement on Sunday (October 20, 2024) clarified that if Mr. Pangarkar had been given any party post in Jalna, then it would be put on hold. However, Ms. Sule criticised the move, saying that the action was merely for show during the election period. “An accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case was inducted into the party and has now been removed. But this is not enough. The façade of morality is only for the election period. After the polls, such goons will be welcomed back,” she tweeted on ‘X’.

Gauri Lankesh, a journalist, was shot dead outside her Bengaluru home on September 5, 2017. A police investigation, with the support of agencies from Maharashtra, led to multiple arrests. Mr. Pangarkar, a former Jalna municipal councillor for the undivided Shiv Sena (2001-2006), was arrested in August 2018, and Karnataka High Court granted him bail on September 4 this year.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is scheduled for November 20, with the votes set to be counted on November 23.

