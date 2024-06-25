GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student from Delhi drowns in backwaters of Pune’s Pawana dam

His body was recovered by a search team comprising of members from a trekkers’ group and local villagers late at night.

Published - June 25, 2024 05:07 am IST - Pune

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old student from Delhi studying Business Administration at the Symbiosis institute in Pune has drowned in the backwaters of the Pawana dam, in Pune’s Maval taluk.

The deceased, Advaitha Verma, pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) at the Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), was at the scenic Pawana lake (near the hill-station of Lonavla) with five other friends when he drowned on Sunday evening, police said.

His body was recovered by a search team comprising of members from a trekkers’ group and local villagers late at night.

According to authorities from the Pune Rural police, the six friends started from Pune city on Sunday afternoon and reached the Pawana backwaters in the evening.

An official said that while the group was in the water, the deceased who failed to assess the depth drowned despite his friends raising the alarm.

The deceased’s remains have been flown to Delhi where the final rites will be performed on Tuesday, family sources said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Pune / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.