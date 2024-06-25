Student from Delhi drowns in backwaters of Pune’s Pawana dam

An 18-year-old student from Delhi studying Business Administration at the Symbiosis institute in Pune has drowned in the backwaters of the Pawana dam, in Pune’s Maval taluk.

The deceased, Advaitha Verma, pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) at the Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), was at the scenic Pawana lake (near the hill-station of Lonavla) with five other friends when he drowned on Sunday evening, police said.

His body was recovered by a search team comprising of members from a trekkers’ group and local villagers late at night.

According to authorities from the Pune Rural police, the six friends started from Pune city on Sunday afternoon and reached the Pawana backwaters in the evening.

An official said that while the group was in the water, the deceased who failed to assess the depth drowned despite his friends raising the alarm.

The deceased’s remains have been flown to Delhi where the final rites will be performed on Tuesday, family sources said.