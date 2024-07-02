Six Zika virus infection cases in Pune; two are pregnant women

Six cases of Zika virus infection have been reported in Pune city, health officials said on Monday. The patients include two pregnant women, they said.

"A 28-year-old pregnant woman from the Erandwane area was detected with Zika virus infection. Her reports came positive on Friday. Another woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was detected with the infection on Monday. The condition of both women is good and they have no symptoms," an official said.

Zika virus in pregnant women may cause microcephaly (condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development) in the foetus.

"The first case of Zika virus infection was reported from Erandwane when a 46-year-old doctor's report returned positive. After that his 15-year-old daughter's samples also tested positive. The other two cases, of a 47-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, are from Mundhwa," the official said.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

"The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department is conducting surveillance. As a precautionary measure, it is taking measures such as fogging and fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes," he added.