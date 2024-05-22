Six persons, including two children, drowned after their boat capsized in the Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening following strong winds and rains, they said.

The victims included three men, a woman and two children, Indapur tehsildar Shrikant Patil said.

The boat service operates between Kalashi and Bhugav villages, he said.

Following strong winds and rains on Tuesday evening, the boat carrying seven persons overturned, he said.

An officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven persons on the boat, swam to safety, the official said.

A search operation was underway with the help of the NDRF and local administration, he said.

