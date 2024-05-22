ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons drown as boat capsizes in dam backwaters in Pune

Updated - May 22, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 11:37 am IST - Pune

Search operation is under way with the help of the NDRF and local administration

PTI

NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation after six persons, including two children, drowned as their boat capsized on Tuesday evening in the Ujani dam backwaters, in Pune district, on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six persons, including two children, drowned after their boat capsized in the Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening following strong winds and rains, they said.

The victims included three men, a woman and two children, Indapur tehsildar Shrikant Patil said.

The boat service operates between Kalashi and Bhugav villages, he said.

Following strong winds and rains on Tuesday evening, the boat carrying seven persons overturned, he said.

An officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven persons on the boat, swam to safety, the official said.

A search operation was underway with the help of the NDRF and local administration, he said.

