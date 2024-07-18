Shivaji’s wagh nakh from U.K. to be displayed in Satara; but authenticity questioned

Amid controversy over its authenticity, the iconic wagh nakh or tiger claws used by Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was brought to India from London, on July 17.

Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said the dagger will arrive in western Maharashtra’s Satara on July 19. “It will receive a grand welcome and will be encased in a bulletproof cover. Security has been heightened,” Mr. Desai said.

The weapon was brought to Mumbai from the Victoria and Albert Museum to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the famed Maratha ruler’s ascension to the throne. It will be on display at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Satara, for seven months.

The Minister, who reviewed security arrangements, said the return of wagh nakh to Maharashtra was an “inspirational moment”.

State Culture Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar recently asserted in the Assembly that the Maratha Empire founder used the wagh nakh brought from London. His comments came after Maharashtra historian and author Indrajit Sawant claimed that the wagh nakh used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur Sultanate general Afzal Khan in 1659 was already in Satara, and the artefact brought from London was a replica.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sawant stated that the information provided to him by the museum clearly indicated that there was no evidence of Shivaji Maharaj using these tiger claws to kill Afzal Khan. He added that the museum itself requested the government to acknowledge this uncertainty during the exhibition. “Not doing so would violate the loan agreement. The government is clearly ignoring this evidence and lying,” he said.

According to him, the tiger claws from London were donated to the museum in 1971 by the great-great-grandson of James Grant Duff, a British historian and author of A history of the Mahrattas. Duff also served as the British Resident Officer at Satara from 1818 to 1825.

However, there exists no historical record detailing the acquisition of the wagh nakh by Duff, leaving the origins of his possession shrouded in uncertainty, Mr. Sawant said. “A wealth of credible historical references and photographic evidence confirms the presence of tiger claws attributed to Shivaji Maharaj in Satara until 1943. This evidence extends well beyond the period during which Duff is said to have acquired his artefact, adding to the mystery surrounding its origin,” he said, adding that the weapon is in the possession of the Satara Chhatrapati family as a national heirloom and legecy of the house and race.

