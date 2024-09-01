Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: MVA launches ‘Jode Maro’ protest against MahaYuti government

The collapse of a statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sindhudurg’s Rajkot Fort has sparked a heated political confrontation between the ruling MahaYuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest march-led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray reached the iconic Gateway of India.

Mr. Thackeray said “There is no forgiveness for this mistake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the Gateway of India, we call the BJP to ‘Get Out of India’ party,” he said, accusing PM Modi of offering an apology with arrogance.

“We must ensure they are ousted from India. Get Out of India,” he said.

“How many times you (PM Modi) are going to apologise, and for how many incidents? The collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan, leaks at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, issues at Delhi Airport, Parliament — where does it end? Instead of repeatedly apologising, as the President of India said, ‘Enough is enough...,” Mr. Thackeray said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said “The collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Malvan is the perfect example of corruption in the current dispensation.”

“Although he (PM Modi) has apologised, his arrogance makes it clear he wasn’t sincere. The people of Maharashtra will not forgive them,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress chief Nana Patole said “This incident will neither be forgotten nor forgiven.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, in response to the “unfortunate” incident, the Opposition bloc led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is holding a protest, “Jode Maro Andolan” (beating with slippers), against the Eknath Shinde-led government, on Sunday (September 1, 2024). The march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in South Mumbai, with allegations of corruption being directed at the government.

Mr. Thackeray was joined by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, former minister Aaditya Thackeray, and other leaders from the MVA.

The streets around Hutatma Chowk/Flora Fountain echoed with slogans such as “Jai Bhavani-Jai Shivaji,” “Shivdrohana Mafi Nahi” (no forgiveness for Shivaji betrayals), and “Gaddarana jode mara” (beat the traitors with slippers) as protesters raised their voices against the government amidst high police protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-foot statue of the Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed around 1 pm on August 26, 2024. During his visit to Maharashtra on August 30, Mr. Modi apologized for the collapse of the statue, stating, “For me, my colleagues, and everyone, Shivaji Maharaj is not just a king but a revered figure... I bow my head in apology.”

Recently, Mr. Pawar and Mr. Patole met the Sena (UBT) leader at his residence, “Matoshree,” and announced their decision to stage the protest. Mr. Thackeray dismissed the government’s explanation that the statue collapsed due to strong winds as the “height of shamelessness.”

Chetan Patil, the structural consultant named in the FIR registered in connection with the collapse of the statue, was arrested in Kolhapur on August 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.