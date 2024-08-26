Shivaji Maharaj statue inaugurated by PM Modi last year collapses in Maharashtra

A statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday (August 26, 2024). The 35-foot statue fell around 1 p.m. at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

While experts are set to determine the exact cause, the official noted that the district has experienced heavy rains and strong winds over the past two to three days.

The statue was unveiled by PM Modi on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations at the fort.

Soon after it collapsed, the Opposition leaders sharply criticised both the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, accusing them of corruption even in matters related to the statue of the warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

They pointed out that while the forts built by Shivaji Maharaj have stood strong for centuries (till date), the statue unveiled by Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vanished.

“It is disgraceful that this government has allegedly siphoned off funds even in the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue,” said Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, taking a dig at the administration. He called the incident a “shameful example” of a government mired in corruption and demanded a thorough investigation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Vinayak Raut expressed his anguish, saying, “Maharaj, please forgive us… We cannot bear to witness your humiliation at the hands of traitors.”

Mr. Wadettiwar demanded that the statue be reinstalled at the site with even greater grandeur immediately and that the contractor who disrespected the Maharaja be blacklisted.

They also called for the immediate termination of all ongoing projects associated with this contractor and insisted that those responsible for dishonouring the Maharaja be held accountable and punished.

NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said when the Prime Minister of the country inaugurates a monument or structure, people expect the work to be of high quality. “However, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, collapsed within a year, which is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023. The collapse of the statue within a year clearly indicates that the work was of inferior quality. This situation represents a betrayal of both the Prime Minister and the public. Therefore, there is an urgent need for a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the substandard work and other related issues,” she said.

Ms. Sule said that the responsibility of erecting the statue was given to a contractor from Thane district, which is Mr. Shinde’s political stronghold. “It’s now evident how the work was handled. We demand that this individual and his organisation be blacklisted from all future projects,” she said.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the 13th direct descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, said that the statue, hastily erected for inauguration by the Prime Minister, has collapsed. “We had previously written to the Prime Minister, urging the replacement of this statue, which was poorly crafted, lacking proper form, and installed in a rush. In Maharashtra, it’s unprecedented for a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to collapse within a year. Given this, how can we even speak of preserving Maharaja’s forts with any credibility?” he said.

“Now, it is essential to construct a proper memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at that site. However, in the rush to complete it before elections, we must avoid repeating the same mistakes. It is crucial that this monument is rebuilt scientifically, even if it takes more time,” the former Rajya Sabha MP and the heir to Kolhapur royal family, said.

A furious MLA of Shiv Sena (UBT), Vaibhav Naik, vandalised the Public Works Department office in Sindhudurg, responsible for the ‘substandard’ work. He criticised the State government for the alleged poor quality of the work. “The State government may try to evade responsibility. People responsible for the construction and erection of the statue must be probed thoroughly,” he said.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “I don’t have all the details about the incident. However, it’s important to note that PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, has said a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter.”

“We are committed to erecting a new statue at the same location. This statue, unveiled by PM Modi, pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj’s visionary efforts in building a sea fort. We will take all necessary steps to address this matter promptly and effectively,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the incident as unfortunate, stating that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a source of pride for all. “The statue was erected and designed by the Navy. I spoke with the District Collector, who informed me that the statue collapsed due to wind speeds of 45 km per hour,” he said.

Mr. Shinde also mentioned that District Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan had already arrived at the site following his instructions. He added that Navy officials would be reaching the location the next day. “The Opposition has plenty of time to criticise, but we will reinstall a stronger and more magnificent statue soon,” he said.

