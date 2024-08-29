ADVERTISEMENT

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse | Maharashtra govt forms joint committee to investigate damage

Updated - August 29, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 02:16 pm IST - Mumbai

The Indian Navy has reiterated its commitment to assisting with all necessary measures to repair, restore, and reinstate the statue at the earliest opportunity

Abhinay Deshpande
A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapses at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A joint technical committee led by the Indian Navy, with representatives from the Maharashtra government and technical experts, is being constituted to investigate the recent damage to the Statue of 17th century Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg.

The damage occurred due to exceptional weather conditions in the region, the Navy said on Thursday.

Engineer named in FIR says he worked on platform, not on Shivaji statue

The Statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, during Navy Day celebrations, was a tribute to the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions to maritime defense and security and its historical linkage with the modern Indian Navy, it said.

Shivaji statue collapse | Rampant corruption in Mahayuti government, says Uddhav Thackeray

“The project was conceptualised and steered by the Indian Navy, in coordination with state govt which also provided funding for it,” the Navy said.

The Indian Navy has reiterated its commitment to assisting with all necessary measures to repair, restore, and reinstate the statue at the earliest opportunity.

Maharashtra / Mumbai

