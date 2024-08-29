Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse | Maharashtra govt forms joint committee to investigate damage

A joint technical committee led by the Indian Navy, with representatives from the Maharashtra government and technical experts, is being constituted to investigate the recent damage to the Statue of 17th century Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg.

The damage occurred due to exceptional weather conditions in the region, the Navy said on Thursday.

The Statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, during Navy Day celebrations, was a tribute to the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions to maritime defense and security and its historical linkage with the modern Indian Navy, it said.

“The project was conceptualised and steered by the Indian Navy, in coordination with state govt which also provided funding for it,” the Navy said.

The Indian Navy has reiterated its commitment to assisting with all necessary measures to repair, restore, and reinstate the statue at the earliest opportunity.

