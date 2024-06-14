ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena’s Abdul Sattar worked against the BJP candidate during the Lok Sabha elections, says BJP leader

Published - June 14, 2024 01:49 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The BJP has a voter base in Sillod, and Sattar is trying to finish off the party here, a BJP leader has alleged

PTI

Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Abdul Sattar. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

A BJP leader has demanded the expulsion of Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar, alleging that he had supported the Congress candidate in the Jalna seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on June 12, the party's Sillod city unit chief Kamlesh Katariya alleged that Mr. Sattar, a Shiv Sena leader, and his supporters had helped Congress candidate Kalyan Kale, who defeated former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve by a margin of over one lakh votes in Jalna.

The ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Katariya claimed that Mr. Sattar, who represents Sillod seat in the State Assembly, had worked against the BJP candidate in his segment, which is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. “The BJP has a voter base in Sillod, and Sattar is trying to finish off the party here. False cases are registered against party workers,” he alleged in the letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP leader said party workers were disgruntled with Sattar and his followers. “We have tolerated this for the party’s sake till now. A decision should be made, and the minister should be expelled from the Maharashtra cabinet,” Mr. Katariya wrote.

Earlier, Mr. Sattar had claimed he worked for Mr. Danve, but “some of his people” backed out as they thought their support would not be returned in the upcoming Assembly polls in the Sillod constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US