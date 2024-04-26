Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto promises to end ‘tax terrorism’, waive farm loans

April 26, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto, released by party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, focuses on farmers’ issues, economic development and environment conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thackeray said the manifesto - called “vachannama” (a list of promises) - is an effort to tackle issues like industries shifting out of Maharashtra and the ‘brain drain’ that came with it.

“We will create employment opportunities in urban as well as rural areas to stop this,” said Mr. Thackeray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring the creation of GIFT City and the diamond market hub in Gujarat, Mr. Thackeray promised to establish a financial centre in Mumbai, because the same was “moved to” the neighbouring State. “We are not against Gujarat or Gujarati people. Gujarat is our State, just like any other State in India, but we won’t allow such theft to happen from Maharashtra,” he added.

‘Will reform GST’

Mr. Thackeray also spoke about ending “tax terrorism” if elected to power.

“Anyone is being raided. People are thrown behind bars for the minutest of errors. We will reform the Goods and Services Tax (GST) [if we win]. All the money should not go to the Union government,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manifesto also promises the removal of GST on the equipment used for farming, as well as on seeds and fertilisers to give a boost to the agriculture sector.

As part of a larger plan to bring down farmer suicides, he assured that farm loans would be waivered and the Swaminathan Commission Report would be implemented.

He also said warehouses and cold storages will be built to check the loss of perishable agricultural items.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manifesto promises to improve public healthcare facilities by upgrading district hospitals and ensuring that every Primary Healthcare Centre is well-staffed.

‘Eco-friendly approach’

In an effort to be environmentally conscious, Mr. Thackeray said that projects that are not environment-friendly will not be allowed in Maharashtra.

Some of these projects include Vadhvan Port, Jaitapur nuclear power project and Nanar refinery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.