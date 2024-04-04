ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab’s ‘close aide’ demolishes ‘illegal’ construction in Maharashtra

April 04, 2024 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - MUMBAI

As per ED’s charges, Sadanand Kadam had acquired illegal permission from the local sub-divisional office to construct a resort on agricultural land in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab’s business partner Sadanand Kadam | Photo Credit: PTI

Following the Bombay High Court’s order, Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, has begun the demolition of the alleged unauthorised portion of a resort in the coastal district Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Mr. Kadam had assured the HC to do so at his own expense as he had allegedly constructed extra portions in the Sai Resort at Dapoli, Ratnagiri, and violated environmental norms.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The demolition began on the third floor of the resort on April 2 and will continue for the next four days, informed a police official.  

ED questioning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sadanand Kadam is a ‘political move’, says Sanjay Raut

In January 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) instigated a money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former State Minister Anil Parab and others and attached the ₹10 crore worth Sai Resort in the case. The case came into picture when a complaint was filed by the Union Environment and Forest Ministry against Anil Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort, and others for alleged violation of the Environment (Protection) Act. A police case was also registered against the former Minister and others for deceiving and causing loss to the State government of Maharashtra. 

As per ED’s charges, Mr. Parab along with Mr. Kadam acquired illegal permission from the local sub-divisional office to construct a resort on agricultural land and violated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. Mr. Parab had also acquired illegal permission from the State revenue department to construct a twin bungalow over a no development zone falling under CRZ-III and illegally constructed Sai Resort. ED also alleges that Mr. Kadam forged the signature of its erstwhile owner to get permission on agricultural land. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kadam and the then sub-divisional officer, Dapoli, Jayram Deshpande were arrested on March 10, 2023, under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. In December 2023 the Bombay High Court denied bail to Mr. Kadam, he appealed for the same in the Supreme Court and on February 12, 2024, he was granted bail.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US