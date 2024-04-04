GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab’s ‘close aide’ demolishes ‘illegal’ construction in Maharashtra

As per ED’s charges, Sadanand Kadam had acquired illegal permission from the local sub-divisional office to construct a resort on agricultural land in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri

April 04, 2024 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab’s business partner Sadanand Kadam

Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab’s business partner Sadanand Kadam | Photo Credit: PTI

Following the Bombay High Court’s order, Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, has begun the demolition of the alleged unauthorised portion of a resort in the coastal district Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Mr. Kadam had assured the HC to do so at his own expense as he had allegedly constructed extra portions in the Sai Resort at Dapoli, Ratnagiri, and violated environmental norms.  

The demolition began on the third floor of the resort on April 2 and will continue for the next four days, informed a police official.  

ED questioning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sadanand Kadam is a ‘political move’, says Sanjay Raut

In January 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) instigated a money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former State Minister Anil Parab and others and attached the ₹10 crore worth Sai Resort in the case. The case came into picture when a complaint was filed by the Union Environment and Forest Ministry against Anil Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort, and others for alleged violation of the Environment (Protection) Act. A police case was also registered against the former Minister and others for deceiving and causing loss to the State government of Maharashtra. 

As per ED’s charges, Mr. Parab along with Mr. Kadam acquired illegal permission from the local sub-divisional office to construct a resort on agricultural land and violated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. Mr. Parab had also acquired illegal permission from the State revenue department to construct a twin bungalow over a no development zone falling under CRZ-III and illegally constructed Sai Resort. ED also alleges that Mr. Kadam forged the signature of its erstwhile owner to get permission on agricultural land. 

Mr. Kadam and the then sub-divisional officer, Dapoli, Jayram Deshpande were arrested on March 10, 2023, under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. In December 2023 the Bombay High Court denied bail to Mr. Kadam, he appealed for the same in the Supreme Court and on February 12, 2024, he was granted bail.  

