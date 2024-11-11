Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questions scrutiny of his bag, asks if authorities would apply this to PM Modi, Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (November 11, 2024) said authorities had checked his bag when he arrived in Vidarbha’s Yavatmal to campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public meeting in Wani in support of party candidate Sanjay Derkar, Mr. Thackeray questioned if the election authorities would apply the same scrutiny to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders from the ruling alliance.

He said that upon his arrival by helicopter in Wani, several government officials inspected his bag. He then urged his supporters and voters to similarly check the pockets and identity cards of those conducting such inspections.

Saying that he wasn’t upset with the election authorities, the former Chief Minister said, “You are doing your job, and I will do mine. Just as you checked my bag, did you check the bags of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah?” He also asked if the bags of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were also being checked.

Criticising what he described as ‘undemocratic behaviour’, Mr. Thackeray said that those were senseless practices. “This is not a democracy. In a democracy, no one is above or below anyone else.”

He went on to suggest that if the election authorities failed to check the bags of senior ruling party leaders, then Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi workers would take it upon themselves to do so. “Police and the Election Commission should not interfere as voters also have the right to inspect the bags of senior leaders when they come to campaign,” Mr. Thackeray said.

