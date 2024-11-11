ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questions scrutiny of his bag, asks if authorities would apply this to PM Modi, Shah

Published - November 11, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Nagpur

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said upon his arrival by helicopter in Wani, several government officials inspected his bag

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing a public meeting at Loha in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (November 11, 2024) said authorities had checked his bag when he arrived in Vidarbha’s Yavatmal to campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a public meeting in Wani in support of party candidate Sanjay Derkar, Mr. Thackeray questioned if the election authorities would apply the same scrutiny to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders from the ruling alliance.

Shiv Sena did not become BJP in 30 years, how can it become Congress: Uddhav Thackeray

He said that upon his arrival by helicopter in Wani, several government officials inspected his bag. He then urged his supporters and voters to similarly check the pockets and identity cards of those conducting such inspections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saying that he wasn’t upset with the election authorities, the former Chief Minister said, “You are doing your job, and I will do mine. Just as you checked my bag, did you check the bags of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah?” He also asked if the bags of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were also being checked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Criticising what he described as ‘undemocratic behaviour’, Mr. Thackeray said that those were senseless practices. “This is not a democracy. In a democracy, no one is above or below anyone else.”

He went on to suggest that if the election authorities failed to check the bags of senior ruling party leaders, then Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi workers would take it upon themselves to do so. “Police and the Election Commission should not interfere as voters also have the right to inspect the bags of senior leaders when they come to campaign,” Mr. Thackeray said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Maharashtra

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US