 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questions scrutiny of his bag, asks if authorities would apply this to PM Modi, Shah

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said upon his arrival by helicopter in Wani, several government officials inspected his bag

Published - November 11, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Nagpur

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing a public meeting at Loha in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing a public meeting at Loha in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (November 11, 2024) said authorities had checked his bag when he arrived in Vidarbha’s Yavatmal to campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public meeting in Wani in support of party candidate Sanjay Derkar, Mr. Thackeray questioned if the election authorities would apply the same scrutiny to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders from the ruling alliance.

Shiv Sena did not become BJP in 30 years, how can it become Congress: Uddhav Thackeray

He said that upon his arrival by helicopter in Wani, several government officials inspected his bag. He then urged his supporters and voters to similarly check the pockets and identity cards of those conducting such inspections.

Saying that he wasn’t upset with the election authorities, the former Chief Minister said, “You are doing your job, and I will do mine. Just as you checked my bag, did you check the bags of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah?” He also asked if the bags of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were also being checked.

Criticising what he described as ‘undemocratic behaviour’, Mr. Thackeray said that those were senseless practices. “This is not a democracy. In a democracy, no one is above or below anyone else.”

He went on to suggest that if the election authorities failed to check the bags of senior ruling party leaders, then Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi workers would take it upon themselves to do so. “Police and the Election Commission should not interfere as voters also have the right to inspect the bags of senior leaders when they come to campaign,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.