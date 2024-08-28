Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP’s Narayan Rane supporters clash as Aaditya reaches site of Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

The party workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and supporters of BJP leader Narayan Rane clashed on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) when the two sides reached the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg district.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The incident has snowballed into a political controversy with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting the Mahayuti government and seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot Fort on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse. During his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, also reached the site along with his elder son and former MP Nilesh Rane and a number of supporters.

The Ranes’ were seen arguing with the police as Mr. Thackeray was inside the fort.

Soon, a clash broke out between the supporters of Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Rane. As tension gripped the site, the police and security personnel were seen struggling to bring the situation under control.

Talking about the clash, Mr. Thackeray said it was unfortunate and immature that the ruckus took place. "I have told my party workers not to indulge in politics at the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.